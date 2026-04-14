Arizona gains commitment from 2027 3-star tight end Max Markofski

Three-star 2027 tight end Max Markofski committed to Arizona on Monday. Markofski is the 661st prospect, 38th TE, and 54th player in California per the 247Sports composite rankings, out of Mission Viejo. Markofski is the third player committed to Arizona in the 2027 class.

Arizona received the commitment from Markofski after he visited the Wildcats this weekend. Markofski has official visits set with Washington State the weekend of May 29 and Arizona June 12. Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon State and Utah are the other schools being considered by Markofski.

Markofski had nine receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown as a junior in 2025. A broken collarbone cost Markofski his entire sophomore season in 2024. Per 247Sports, Markofski ran a "11.19 100-meter time and a 52.85 200-meter rep in March 2026."

Arizona is the only program that Markofski has visited per his 247Sports profile page. Markofski will be a player to monitor after he takes official visits in May and June. Arizona and Washington State are currently the only programs that have official visits set up with Markofski.

100% COMMITTED to the University of Arizona!



Grateful for every coach and program that believed in me along the way.



Thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone in my corner.



Thank you God.#BearDown 🔴⚪️🔵@ArizonaFBall @CoachBrennan @CoachJ_Miller @CoachDoege… pic.twitter.com/40aBbZNVpB — Max Markofski - 2027 (@MaxMarkofski) April 14, 2026

Other 2027 Arizona commits

Arizona also has commitments from three-star prospects, safety Jelani Culpepper and wide receiver Trey Smith, in the 2027 class. The three Arizona commits make up the 52nd-ranked 2027 class. Arizona signed the 43rd overall 2026 class per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Markofski will take his official visit to Arizona with four-star WR Jai Jones and three-star prospects, interior offensive lineman Ian Aloisio and linebacker Bryce Breeden. Arizona has 14 prospects scheduled for official visits on the other three weekends in May and June.

Arizona set a great foundation for the future by signing a program record seven blue-chip (four or five star) prospects in the 2026 class. Tight end is a position of need with Illinois transfer Cole Rusk having one season of eligibility remaining in 2026.