Blue-Chip signees help 2026 Arizona class make program history

The 2026 Arizona class has made program history with the number of blue-chip players who have signed with the Wildcats. During the press conference to discuss the 2026 Arizona signees, head coach Brent Brennan mentioned that this is the highest average rating per prospect in program history.

The 2026 Arizona class has seven blue-chip signees. That surpassed the foundational 2022 Arizona class that had six blue-chip signees. Four-star quarterback Oscar Rios is the marquee player in the 2026 Arizona class. Wide receiver R.J. Mosley is the highest-rated signee in the 2026 Arizona class in the 247Sports rankings.

After the re-rating of the 2026 Arizona class, cornerback Xaier Hiler and interior offensive lineman Malachi Joyner are ahead of Rios in the 2026 Arizona class. Tight end Henry Gabalis, OT Justin Morales and running back Brandon Smith complete the 2026 Arizona blue chip signees.

Rios is the 253rd prospect, 16th QB and 23rd player in California out of Downey in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Rios has completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 8,070 yards, 77 touchdowns and 17 interceptions with 2,227 rushing yards and another 25 scores.

Mosley is the 339th prospect, 53rd WR and 31st player in California out of Pittsburg in the 247Sports composite rankings. Mosley has 132 receptions for 1,928 and 21 TDs in his high school career. In each high school season, Mosley improved his numbers.

Joyner is the 236th prospect. 16th IOL and third player in Arizona out of Gilbert, Williams Field. Joyner is 6'2, 275 pounds. Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, said Joyner "Projects as multi-year starter at P4 level with an NFL ceiling if he continues to develop at current rate."

Hiler is the 435th prospect, 37th CB and 56th player in Texas. As a senior in 2025, Hiler has 25 tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Hiler is a versatile athlete who also runs track.

Gabalis is the 601st prospect, 36th TE and second player in Washington out of Everett, Archbishop Murphy. Through five 2025 games, Gaballis had six receptions for 176 yards and two TDs and five carries for 86 yards and another score.

Morales is the 311th prospect, 30th OT and 38th player in Texas out of El Paso, Franklin. Morales is a multi-sport athlete who throws discus and shotput. Gabe Brooks, a 247Sports scouting analyst, said Morales is "Projects to the P4 level with the potential to become a quality multi-year starter."

Smith is a consensus four-star prospect. Smith is the 336th prospect, 21st RB and 29th player in California out of Fresno, Central East. In the last three seasons Smith has 4,451 rushing yards and 61 TDs and 72 receptions for 931 yards and another eight scores.

Brent Brennan and his staff have signed a foundational class that can make winning nine games in a season become expected over at least the next three seasons. Rios is the heir apparent at QB and can become part of the next great Arizona passing and receiving tandem with Mosley.