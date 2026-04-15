Arizona adds more size with Maryland transfer forward Breanna Williams

Arizona continued to add size to its 2026-27 roster with a commitment from Maryland forward Breanna Williams on Tuesday night. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2024-25, Williams played in 24 games during the 2025-26 season.

Williams averaged 10.3 minutes per game, 4.7 points on 48.6 percent from the floor with 2.8 rebounds. The minutes and production for Williams decreased after the calendar flipped to January. Williams best month was December, averaging 7.0 PPG and 4.0 RPG in 12.7 MPG.

Originally from Billings, Montana, the transfer to Arizona allows Williams to return West. As a high school prospect, Williams was ranked 21st by ASGR and 45th by ESPN in the 2024 class. Williams was a two-time Montana Gatorade Player of the Year and averaged 25.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.2 steals as a senior.

Williams had season highs of 12 points and eight rebounds versus Bethune-Cookman in November and matched that scoring output against Mount St. Mary's early in the season. In the NCAA Tournament, Williams played seven minutes as Maryland beat Murray State, but did not appear as the Terrapins lost to North Carolina.

How Williams fits with Arizona

Williams is the fourth big on the 2026-27 Arizona roster. Arizona received a commitment from USC transfer Gerda Raulušaityte on Monday. Raulušaityte and Williams join center Callie Hinder and 2026 forward signee Priyanka Ponnam on the Arizona frontline in 2026-27.

Arizona has to improve its rebounding in 2026-27. The Wildcats were 348th, averaging 31.8 rebounds per game in 2025-26 and 231st, allowing 31.8 boards. Arizona was last in Big XII Conference games, averaging 29.3 rebounds per game and with a -9.6 rebounding margin and 15th allowing 38.9 per contest.

Putting more size on the floor consistently should help improve its rebounding and potentially provide the Wildcats with more low-post scoring. Williams was highly regarded as a high school prospect and could thrive by changing programs.