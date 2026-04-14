Arizona adds USC transfer, Lithuanian forward Gerda Raulusaityte

Becky Burke added the transfer to the 2026-27 Arizona roster with 6'3 Lithuanian forward Gerda Raulušaityte committing to the Wildcats on Monday. Raulusaityte provides Arizona with much-needed size to its 2026-27 roster. Arizona added former Cal point guard Puff Morris on Friday.

Raulušaityte played in 32 games with 10 starts, averaging 13,6 minutes per game, 2.2 points on 48.1 percent from the field with 2.8 rebounds. Arizona currently has nine players projected on the 2026-27 roster. Raulušaityte will join freshmen, center Callie Hinder and forward Priyanka Ponnam on the front line.

Raulušaityte had season highs of eight points in a win over Washington in December and nine rebounds as USC defeated New Mexico State in the season opener. Before her one season at USC, Raulušaityte was the 2024-25 Lithuanian Women's Basketball League MVP, averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Raulušaityte's production decreased significantly throughout the 2025-26 season. In eight games in January, seven in February and four in March, Raulušaityte averaged less than 2.0 PPG and had posted a best of 2.2 RPG in the final month of the season.

NEWS: USC transfer Gerda Raulusaityte has committed to Arizona.



The 6-3 junior averaged 2.2 ppg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/oERNC5HLBG — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 13, 2026

How Raulušaityte fits in with Arizona

Based on her one season with USC, it appears Burke and Arizona pursued Raulušaityte to provide the Wildcats with size and rebounding. Raulušaityte is likely to be a role player with Arizona who becomes a valuable player in rotation, likely as a reserve.

Arizona could add another player to a relatively thin Wildcats' frontline. A 6'6 center, Hinder was a four-star prospect who joined Arizona midseason and will have four years of eligibility remaining. Ponnam provides versatility and is an efficient three-point shooter.

Arizona will likely pursue one or two more transfers to add to the frontline in 2026-27. The Wildcats were 348th, averaging 31.8 rebounds per game in 2025-26 and 231st, allowing 31.8 boards. Raulušaityte should help Arizona significantly improve its rebounding in the 2026-27 season.