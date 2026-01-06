Arizona adds productive Georgetown linebacker Cooper Blomstrom

Arizona officially announced the addition of productive Georgetown defensive lineman Cooper Blomstrom on Tuesday. The Arizona X account stated there is a "New LB in town" with a cactus emoji and @cooperblomstrom.

In three seasons at Georgetown, Blomstrom recorded 117 tackles, 27 Tackles for loss, 16 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Blomstrom was particularly productive in his last two seasons.

In 2024 and 2025 combined, Blomstrom had 103 tackles, 24.0 TFLs, 15.0 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 23 games. Blomstrom played in eight games as a freshman in 2023.

Blomstrom is expected to replace Riley Wilson. Wilson transferred to Arizona from Montana for the 2025 season. Wilson had 51 tackles, finished third on Arizona with 8.0 TFLs, had 3.0 sacks, two interceptions and four pass breakups in 2025.

Projecting 2026 Arizona LB depth chart

Georgetown lists Blomstrom at 6'3 and 245 pounds. After earning second-team All-Patriot League in 2024, Blomstrom earned first-team All-Conference in 2025. Blomstrom adds depth and a pass rusher to an Arizona LB corps returning Taye Brown, Chase Kennedy and Jabari Mann in 2026 from the 2025 rotation.

Leviticus Su’a is also scheduled to return for Arizona from the 2026 two-deep depth chart at LB. Arizona signed Dash Fifita and Jaden Parker at LB in the 2026 class. Expect Arizona to add more LBs through the 2026 Transfer Portal to bolster depth.

Arizona will also return promising freshman Myron Robinson, who had 18 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, one sack and one forced fumble in 2025 before suffering a season-ending leg injury. It is not known if Robinson will be ready for the 2026 season.

Columbia and Yale were the other programs to offer Blomstrom out of high school per his 247Sports profile. Notre Dame also considered Blomstrom in 2021 per 247Sports national recruiting analyst Tom Loy who covered the Fighting Irish at the time.