Arizona Aggressive Defense Was Exposed In Loss At Iowa State

Arizona allowed seven completions of at least 19 yards and five of 27 or more in a 39-16 loss at Iowa State on Saturday. The aggressive defense Arizona plays under coordinator Danny Gonzales hindered the Wildcats against the Cyclones.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht completed 14 passes in 20 attempts for 243 yards, no touchdowns and one interception against Arizona. Most of the big pass plays for Iowa State helped set up TDs. Becht accumulated 195 yards on completions of 19 yards or more.

Arizona entered the game at Iowa State, allowing four completions of more than 20 yards through its first three games. The 10 completions Arizona has allowed of 20 yards or more is the 31st fewest nationally through week five.

Arizona was first nationally in pass efficiency defense entering the game at Iowa State. Becht had a passer rating of 162.1 against Arizona, which is his highest against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in 2025. Iowa State averaged 19.2 yards per completion against Arizona.

"The Wildcats averaged more yards per carry than Iowa State did in the 39-14 loss to the Cyclones, but the aggressive defense allowed too many explosive plays, including three chunk gains to receiver Chase Sowell and a trick pass play from tight end Benjamin Brahmer to Brett Eskildsen. "

Sowell did the greatest damage against Arizona with four receptions for 146 yards. Sowell had receptions for 43, 52, 32 and 19 yards on five targets. The one incompletion to Sowell was in the air for 43 yards. It was clear Sowell was the deep target for Becht and Arizona could not stop him.

Arizona had seven tackles for loss and two sacks by linebacker Riley Wilson. That was not enough. Iowa State went three-and-out twice. The first time was on the final possession of the first half, after two plays and the second was with 3:29 left in the fourth quarter when the outcome was decided.

Arizona only had three quarterback hurries against Iowa State in addition to the two sacks by Wilson. Entering week five, Arizona was second among Power Four teams, blitzing 58.0 percent of the time per Pro Football Focus. Arizona was 103rd with a pressure rate of 28.6 percent entering week four per PFF.

The numbers above illustrate Arizona is not getting enough pressure in correspondence to its frequency of blitzing. Arizona only plays two of the top seven teams in the Big XII, with completions over 20 yards for the remainder of the 2025 season. Gonzales and the Arizona defense need to figure out how to limit explosive completions.