Arizona aims for a school record 22nd consecutive win at Arizona State

Arizona will attempt to win a program record 22nd consecutive game on Saturday afternoon at Arizona State. Arizona tied the program record with its 21st consecutive win at BYU on Monday. The Wildcats started the 2013-14 season with 21 consecutive wins.

The 21-game winning streak in 2013-14 came to an end at California. Two minutes into the game, Arizona starting forward Brandon Ashley was lost for the season with a foot injury. Arizona lost three games later at Arizona State in double overtime and was defeated in the final regular-season game at Oregon.

UCLA beat Arizona 75-71 in the Pac-12 Championship game in Las Vegas. Arizona lost 64-63 in overtime to Wisconsin in the 2014 NCAA Tournament West Regional Final and ended the season 33-5. The 2013-14 season was the only one under Sean Miller that Arizona earned a one seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Number six Duke was the only ranked team Arizona beat during the regular season. Arizona beat 13th-ranked San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament West Regional Final for its other win over a ranked team during the 2013-14 season.

For the second time in school history, your Arizona Wildcats are 21-0. pic.twitter.com/5LnASDZTiK — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) January 27, 2026

Impressive Arizona wins to begin the 2025-26 season

Arizona has six wins over ranked teams through the first 21 games of the 2025-26 season. Auburn and UCLA, who were ranked when Arizona defeated them, have been outside of the rankings for weeks. Measurements for the strength of a team have evolved since the 2013-14 season.

Arizona leads the nation with nine quadrant one wins in the NCAA NetRatings. The Wildcats have six games remaining against teams. Arizona plays a gauntlet of consecutive games against ranked teams, Kansas, Texas Tech, BYU and Houston in February.

If Arizona wins at Arizona State on Saturday and against Oklahoma State on February 7, its first loss is likely to come in one of the four games during the stretch against Kansas, Texas Tech, BYU, or Houston in February. Arizona is in an excellent position to be the top seed in the NCAA Tournament West Regional.