Arizona has long stretch with 1 game before beginning February gauntlet

Arizona's game at Arizona State on Saturday is the only one the Wildcats will play over a 12-day stretch. Arizona has four days off after winning 86-83 at BYU on Monday. After playing at Arizona State on Saturday, the Wildcats have six days off before playing Oklahoma State on February 7.

Arizona begins a gauntlet on February 9 at Kansas. Texas Tech is at Arizona on February 14 and the Wildcats host BYU on February 18 before playing at Houston on February 21. BYU, Houston, Kansas and Texas Tech are all in the current rankings.

Houston is 10th in the Associated Press Top 25 and seventh in the USA Today Coaches poll. BYU is 11th, Texas Tech 13th and Kansas 14th in both polls. After playing at unranked Baylor on February 24, Arizona hosts Kansas on February 28th and number eight/nine Iowa State on March 2.

Arizona has currently played the 36th toughest strength of schedule per KenPom. The Arizona non-conference strength of schedule is 108th nationally. Arizona's SOS is brought down by seven wins over quadrant four opponents in the NCAA Net Ratings.

This three-week stretch for Arizona is absolutely diabolical.



Arizona has nine wins against quad one opponents, two over quad three and three versus quad four. The Arizona SOS will improve significantly over its final 10 games of the 2025-26 regular season. Arizona State is the only game outside quad one for Arizona remaining in the regular season in the current NCAA Net Ratings.

Arizona has given itself a huge cushion with 21 consecutive wins to start the 2025-26 season. The 21 consecutive wins tie the Arizona program record originally accomplished during the 2013-14 season. Barring a complete collapse, Arizona has virtually guaranteed itself a number one seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Duke is the only other team nationally with nine quad one wins. Texas Tech beat Duke 82-81 on December 20 at Madison Square Garden in New York. No other team has more than six quad one wins. By the end of the season, Arizona should be first nationally in quad one wins.