Arizona remains unanimous at the top of both national polls

Arizona continued to be the unanimous number one team in the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches polls released on Monday. The Wildcats became the unanimous number one in each of the polls for the first time in program history last week.

Arizona received all 60 first-place votes for 1500 points in the AP Top 25. The Wildcats are first in the AP Top 25 for the seventh consecutive week. Connecticut is second in the AP Top 25 with 1402 points, followed by Michigan, Duke and Nebraska.

Arizona received all 31 first-place votes and 775 points in the USA Today Coaches poll. Michigan is second on the USA Today Coaches poll with 723 points. Connecticut, Duke and Nebraska are third through fifth in the USA Today Coaches poll.

BYU remained 13th in both polls. Arizona is at BYU on Monday night. Six Big XII teams are in the rankings released on Monday. Iowa State is eighth in the AP Top 25 and ninth in the USA Today Coaches poll. Houston is 10th in the AP Top 25 and seventh in the USA Today Coaches pool.

Once again, #Big12MBB boasts the most @AP_Top25 teams of any conference 📈 pic.twitter.com/RjW7ciVeMl — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 26, 2026

Texas Tech is 11th and Kansas 14th in both polls. The Big 10 also has six teams ranked this week. The ACC has five ranked teams, the SEC four and two are from the Big East, among other conferences with multiple ranked teams.

Other 2025-26 Arizona opponents in the rankings this week are Florida, 19th in the AP Top 25 and 21st in the USA Today Coaches poll and Alabama, 23rd in both sets of rankings. If Arizona remains first in the polls next week, it would tie a program record for consecutive weeks at the top of the polls.

Arizona plays at Arizona State on Saturday. A brutal stretch of four consecutive games against teams currently ranked and six times in seven contests begins on February 9 at Kansas. Arizona will have an opportunity to continue building its resume in February to be a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.