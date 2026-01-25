Arizona at BYU: Game time, odds, series history and television

Top-ranked Arizona faces arguably its toughest game at this point in the season when the Wildcats play at 13th-ranked BYU on Monday. Arizona seeks a school record-tying 21st consecutive win. The Wildcats began the 2013-14 season with 21 consecutive wins.

BYU enters the game against Arizona with 17 wins and two losses in 2025-26. BYU beat Utah 91-78 on Saturday. Texas Tech ended a 13-game BYU winning streak with an 84-71 victory over the Cougars on January 17 in Lubbock. The game between Arizona and BYU is a quick turnaround on Monday after both teams played on Saturday.

Arizona at BYU features arguably the best team nationally against the best player. The Wildcats will remain first in the Associated Press Top 25 for the seventh consecutive week on Monday and ascended to first in KenPom after defeating West Virginia on Saturday.

BYU freshman A.J. Dybansta is second in the FanDuel Sportsbook odds at +500 for the Wooden Award, honoring the best player of the year nationally. Cameron Boozer of Duke is first for the Wooden Award at -400.

Arizona at BYU Game time and television information

Arizona at BYU will tip off at 7PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. Jon Sciambi will call play-by-play, Fran Fraschilla will provide the analysis, with Angel Gray as the sideline reporter.

Arizona at BYU FanDuel Sportsbook odds

Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite over BYU on Monday night in the FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Laying the points with Arizona is -102. Taking the points and BYU is +120. Arizona is -142 on the money line and BYU is +118. The over/under is 163.5. Betting the over is -115 and putting money on the under is -105.

Arizona versus BYU All-Time Series

Arizona has 21 wins against 20 losses all-time against BYU. Arizona and BYU each won on the other's home court in 2025. The Wildcats have won six and lost 15 in Provo.