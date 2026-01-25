Arizona moves to first in this critical metric after dominating West Virginia

After its 88-53 win over West Virginia on Saturday, Arizona ascended to first in the KenPom ratings. Arizona has a 36.03 rating to 35.94 for Michigan. Michigan had been the KenPom leader since its dominant run in the Players' Era Tournament in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week.

Michigan beat Ohio State 74-62 on Friday night to improve to 18-1. Wisconsin won 91-88 at Michigan on January 10 to give the Wolverines their only 2025-26 loss. Arizona and Michigan have been the two dominant teams in the metrics all season.

The Wildcats and Wolverines are the only teams in the top 10 in KenPom on offense and defense. Arizona is fourth in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and third in adjusted defensive efficiency. Michigan is ninth in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency and second in Adjusted Defensive Efficiency.

There has been a lot of talk throughout this season if Arizona or Michigan has a more difficult schedule. Michigan has the seventh most difficult schedule overall and is 15th in non-conference schedule. Arizona has the 45th most difficult schedule and the 111th toughest non-conference schedule.

Arizona now #1 in KenPom. pic.twitter.com/esVcpVs5Ek — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) January 24, 2026

Digging deeper into the metrics

KenPom goes deeper into the metrics by providing strength of schedule ratings for offense and defense. The average adjusted offensive efficiency for Arizona opponents is 35th and the adjusted defensive efficiency is 56th. Michigan opponents are sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency and 10th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Michigan remains first and Arizona second in other Metrics sites like Bart Torvik and Evan Miya. The ESPN Basketball Power Index and NCAA Net Ratings will not be updated until Sunday. Metrics sites all play varying roles in how teams are selected and seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

As it stands, entering the final week of January, Arizona and Michigan continue to be the dominant teams nationally. Arizona and Michigan should continue to compete to earn the top seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, with the Big XII and Big 10 currently ranked as the second and third-best conferences nationally.