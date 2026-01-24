Arizona thoroughly dominates West Virginia for 20th consecutive win

Brayden Burries scored 13 of his 22 points in the first half as Arizona dominated West Virginia 88-53 for its 20th consecutive win to begin the season. Arizona is at BYU on Monday night with a chance to tie the program record of 21 consecutive wins to begin the season in 2013-14.

Arizona continued getting to the free-throw line by making 16-23. The Wildcats varied from their usual blueprint by making 10 of 23 three-point attempts. Arizona outrebounded West Virginia 43-30 and finished with 36 points in the paint. Arizona was particularly dominant, outrebounding West Virginia 22-10 in the second half.

The Wildcats held the Mountaineers to 34.4 percent from the field and six of 22 percent on three-point attempts. Arizona continued its offensive efficiency, shooting 52.5 percent from the field in addition to high free-throw and three-point percentages.

Koa Peat scored 17 points with seven rebounds, Motiejus Krivas had his fourth double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, Anthony Dell'Orso had 12 and Tobe Awaka scored five with 14 rebounds. Chance Moore led West Virginia with 12 points as one of only three Mountaineers in double figures.

Biggest Big XII win in program history

The 35-point winning margin for Arizona was its most in a Big XII game. Arizona beat Kansas State 101-76 this season in its previous biggest winning margin in a Big XII game. Arizona entered Saturday second in the Big XII, outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

No player for West Virginia shot over 50 percent on Saturday. Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff with 10 points each were the only other Mountaineers in double-figures. Burries, freshman forward Ivan Karchenkov, Krivas and Peat all shot over 50 percent for Arizona on Saturday in the convincing victory.

The win sets up a huge game for Arizona at number 13 BYU on Monday night. BYU is 16-2 entering its game against Utah on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars could move up in the rankings on Monday depending on the results of the teams ranked ahead of them.