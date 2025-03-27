Arizona All-Time record versus one seeds in the NCAA Tournament

Arizona is playing a number one seed for the 15th time in the NCAA Tournament in the East Regional Semifinal on Thursday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Wildcats are 7-7 all-time versus number one seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona has not beaten a one seed since 2011.

A 93-77 Arizona win over Duke in the West Regional Final in Anaheim was the last win by the Wildcats over a one seed. Five of the seven Arizona wins over a one seed occurred during their 1997 and 2001 runs to the NCAA Championship Game. The 1997 Arizona National Championship team is the only one to beat three one seeds in the same tournament.

Arizona beat prohibitive favorite and 34-1 Kansas in the Southeast Regional Semifinal, East Regional Top Seed North Carolina in the National Semifinal and Defending Champion and the top seed in the West Kentucky 84-79 to in the only Championship in program history.

Arizona first played a number one seed when they lost 86-78 to Oklahoma in the 1988 National Semifinal in Kansas City. The Wildcats were also a number one seed in 1988. Arizona next played a number one seed when they beat Missouri 92-72 in the 1994 West Regional Final.

Most wins vs. 1 seeds all-time



Duke: 10

UNC: 9

Kansas: 8

Michigan State: 7

Arizona: 7 — #DukeMBBStats (@DukeMBBStats) March 30, 2024

Arizona lost to number one seed Arkansas 91-82 in the 1994 National Semifinal. After 1997, Arizona beat number one seed Illinois 87-81 in the Midwest Regional Final and South Champion and defending National Title Winner Michigan State 80-61 in the National Semifinal during the 2001 NCAA Tournament.

Top seed Duke beat Arizona 82-72 to win the 2001 National Championship. Arizona next lost to regional top seeds Illinois in 2005, Villanova in the second-round in 2006 and Louisville in the Regional Semifinal in 2009 before the 2011 win over Duke and 2015 loss to Wisconsin.

Arizona has been among the best programs nationally in the history of the NCAA Tournament versus one seeds With a win over Duke, Arizona can move into a tie with Kansas for third place all time with eight wins over one seeds all-time.