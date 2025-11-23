Arizona almost completely shutdown Baylor after the 1st 2 drives

Baylor ran 24 plays for 150 yards and scored 14 points on its first two drives of the game. Arizona also scored on its first drive of the game to trail 14-7 after the second Baylor possession. The Wildcats almost completely dominated the Bears for the rest of the game.

Baylor finished with 343 total yards for the game. After its first two drives, Baylor ran 54 plays for 178 yards. Baylor went nine plays, 30 yards in 1:51 to take a 17-14 lead on a 48-yard field goal on the last play of the first half. Those were the last points Baylor scored on Saturday.

Arizona went eight plays, 60 yards in 3:11 to open the second half and took its first lead on a one-yard Kedrick Reescano touchdown run. Arizona and Baylor forced three-and-outs on the next four possessions. Baylor drove into the red zone on its next drive.

On fourth and three from the Arizona 12, Baylor had the first of three fourth-quarter turnovers when Treyden Stukes intercepted a pass in the end zone. On the first play of the next Baylor drive, Arizona linebacker Taye Brown forced a Braylon Washington fumble that was recovered by cornerback Michael Dansby.

Ismail Mahdi ran 28 yards for a touchdown on the subsequent play from scrimmage to extend the Arizona lead to 28-17. Arizona held Baylor on downs and scored again on a 19-yard Reescano TD run. Redshirt freshman LB Jabari Mann had a 34-yard interception return for a TD 11 seconds after Reescano's TD run.

On its final two drives of the game, Baylor ran 15 plays for 56 yards. Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson entered the weekend first nationally, averaging 321.0 passing yards per game. Robertson had 22 completions in 33 attempts for 162 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Robertson had nine completions in 11 attempts for 84 yards with one TD and no interceptions in the first quarter. Over the final three quarters, Robertson had 13 completions in 22 attempts for 78 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Arizona has kept nine opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards this season — seven straight since the loss to Iowa State. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 22, 2025

The interception in the end zone was the turnover point for Arizona defensively. Baylor ran six plays for 15 yards with a lost fumble and an interception on its next three drives. The Bears had 15 plays for 56 yards on their final two drives. Baylor's penultimate drive ended on downs and the final possession concluded with the end of the game.

Arizona entered the game against Baylor seventh nationally, allowing 159.5 passing YPG. After the first two drives of the game, Arizona made a statement that its pass defense was better than the Baylor passing offense. Arizona was dominant defensively for most of the game,

Safeties Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith were elite. Johnson had 18 tackles and 0.5 TFL. Smith had 16 tackles and a TFL. Brown finished with 10 tackles, 2.0 TFLs,1.5 sacks and the forced fumble. Arizona finished with 10 TFLs, three sacks, four pass breakups and three turnovers.