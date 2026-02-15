Arizona and BYU both have significant injuries ahead of game on Wednesday

Arizona could be without Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat and BYU has lost guard Richie Saunders for the season ahead of the game between the Wildcats and Cougars on Tuesday. Tommy Lloyd stated he is not sure if Aristode or Peat will be available against BYU on Wednesday.

Saunders suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the BYU win over Colorado on Saturday. Saunders averaged 18.0 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor, 37.6 percent from the field and 81.7 percent on free throws in 2025-26.

The loss is a huge blow for BYU. Saunders, star freshman A.J. Dybantsa and Baylor transfer Robert Wright III are the three dominant scorers for BYU this season. Dybansta is averaging 24.4 PPG and Wright III is posting 18.7 for BYU.

Saunders was arguably the most efficient player for BYU in an 86-83 loss to Arizona in Provo last month. Saunders scored 18 points on seven out of 11 from the field, three out of seven on three-point attempts and one of two free throws with nine rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Arizona adapting its rotation

If Aristode and Peat cannot play, Lloyd will have to adapt his rotation. Tobe Awaka started the second half and played 18 minutes, plus all five in overtime. With Peat potentially out on Wednesday and Awaka likely to replace him as a starter, Anthony Dell'Orso becomes the sixth man.

Awaka had nine points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes against BYU last month. Dell'Orso missed all three of his shots from the field and had one assist while going scoreless against BYU. Peat had 10 points and three rebounds and Aristode was scoreless in 15 minutes against the Cougars.

Kennard Davis is the third leading scorer for BYU at 7.2 PPG. Davis had 15 points on five out of eight from the floor, with all of his attempts from beyond the arc. The confidence Davis gained from his previous performance could help him against Arizona on Wednesday.