Tommy Lloyd provides Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat injury updates

Arizona was without freshmen forwards Dwayne Aristode for the entire game and Koa Peat for the second half in the loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Aristode was out with an illness and Peat sat out the second half with a leg injury, according to Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd in the post game.

Peat had consecutive games below 10 points for the first time this season. Playing 11 minutes, Peat scored two points without taking a shot from the field and had one rebound as the game was tied at 32 at halftime. Peat has a lower leg injury that Arizona trainer Justin Kokoskie and doctors will examine.

Aristode has an undisclosed illness that Lloyd described as "nothing crazy," but that will keep him out for a short while. When further asked if Aristode will play against BYU on Wednesday, Lloyd replied, "I don't know for sure...but I think there's a chance."

Senior forward Tobe Awaka started in place of Peat in the second half. Lloyd played seven players in the first half and six in the second without Peat. Five Arizona players played at least 37 minutes in the 78-75 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday.

"It's a lower leg deal...JRock (trainer Justin Kokoskie) and the doctors are on it and I'm sure they'll do some testing and we'll figure out where it's at. But I don't have anything other than that. Dwayne has...an illness, you know, like nothing crazy, but just something that's going to probably keep him out for a short while." Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Lloyd did not make any excuses

Asked about the short rotation without Aristode and Peat, Lloyd said, "You're just seeing a lot of it across the nation this week. You know these seasons are long. They're hard. These kids work hard. These games are physical and you know looks like some of them are starting to get dinged up a little bit."

Arizona hosts BYU on Wednesday and is at Houston on Saturday. Houston will conclude a four-game stretch for Arizona against consecutive ranked opponents. Arizona has lost the first two of those games against ninth-ranked Kansas and number 16 Texas Tech.

After Houston, Arizona is at Baylor, hosts Kansas and Iowa State and concludes the regular season at Colorado on March 7. Arizona currently has 23 wins and two losses overall and is 10-2, in second place in the Big XII, a game behind 11-1 Houston.