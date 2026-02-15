Shorthanded Arizona loses 2nd straight game to Texas Tech in overtime

Dwayne Aristode was out with an illness and Koa Peat did not play in the second half as Arizona lost it second consecutive game, 78-75 to Texas Tech in overtime, Kansas beat Arizona 82-78 on Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Texas Tech had a late 9-0 run to turn a 64-57 deficit into a 66-64 lead with 25 seconds left in regulation. Ivan Kharchenkov made two free throws with 16 seconds left that eventually sent the game to overtime. J.T. Toppin scored the first points in overtime and Texas Tech never trailed in the extra session.

Texas Tech point guard Christian Anderson and forward J.T. Toppin dominated Arizona. Anderson had 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists, made six of 18 from the field, but six of his 15 three-point shots. Toppin scored 31 points on 13-22 from the field with 13 rebounds.

Peat played 11 minutes in the first half and scored two points one two out of four from the free throw line with one rebound and no shots from the field. Peat appeared to get injured against Kansas. ESPN reported Peat left with a lower body injury. There was no report about Peat's future.

Arizona offensive inefficiency

Arizona shot progressively worse throughout the game. The Wildcats made 42.3 percent of their shots in the first half, 37.9 percent in the second half and made only two out of six from the field in overtime.

After Donovan Atwell did not score in the first half, he finished with 11 points, including three critical three-point shots in the second half and overtime. Arizona outrebounded Texas Tech 41-39 and both teams scored 26 points in the paint.

Texas Tech matched the Arizona physicality and with Toppin dominating inside, was able play even with the Wildcats on their biggest strength. Anderson, Atwelll and Toppin were the only players who scored in double figures for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech was exceptional defensively on Arizona's perimeter players. Brayden Burries led Arizona with 16 points on four out of 12 from the field, Kharchenkov scored 13 and Jaden Bradley 11 as both shot four of 14 from the field. Tobe Awaka finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds and Motiejus Krivas scored 10 with 11 boards.

Arizona has lost both games halfway through a four-game stretch playing all ranked teams. BYU is at Arizona on Wednesday and the Wildcats are at Big XII first-place Houston next Saturday. Arizona likely has to win out to win the Big XII regular-season title.