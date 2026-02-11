Arizona lost at Kansas with Jaden Bradley and Koa Peat worst combined games

Senior point guard Jaden Bradley and true freshman forward Koa Peat had their worst combined game this season as Arizona suffered its first loss of 2025-26, 82-78 at Kansas on Monday night. Brady and Peat each scored six points on four out of 19 from the field combined.

Bradley made two of his eight shots from the field, two out of four from the free throw line and had five rebounds, four assists and two turnovers. The six points were a season low for Bradley and his field goal percentage was the fourth worst he has recorded in 2025-26.

The six points and two made field goals from Peat were the second lowest he scored this season, tying his production against Alabama. Peat had a season low four points at Central Florida. Peat made a season low 18.2 percent of his shots from the field against Kansas.

The five rebounds and three assists were slightly below Peat's combined average of 8.2 per game. Peat failed to score in double figures for only the fourth time during the 2025-26 season. Kansas was the seventh time that Bradley has not scored in double figures this season.

Bradley and Peat responces from sub-par performances in 2025-26

Bradley has scored in single digits in consecutive games only twice during the 2025-26 season. The first time Bradley had consecutive games in 2025-26, scoring in single digits were against Denver and Norfolk State. Against overmatched opponents, Bradley was more of a facilitator against Denver and Norfolk State.

Peat has not scored in single digits in consecutive games in 2025-26. In the three previous games Peat scored in single digits, he rebounded by averaging 13.0 points, shot 55.5 percent from the field and posted 7.6 rebounds per game.

The biggest performance for Peat after he scored in single digits was in the 71-67 Arizona win at Connecticut, when the star freshman scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds. Peat has consistently shown the ability to perform well after subpart production this season.

Freshman guard Brayden Burries, Peat and Bradley are the three leading scorers for Arizona. Arizona controlled the first 30 minutes against Kansas despite Bradley and Peat having subpar games. Burries scored 25 to help carry Arizona. When Bradley, Burries and Peat all play well, Arizona is difficult to defeat.