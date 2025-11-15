Arizona and Cincinnati will be missing key starters on Saturday

Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and defensive tackle Tia Savea for Arizona and Cincinnati running back Evan Pryor and wide receiver Caleb Goodie are starters out on Saturday for the 10 AM Mountain Standard Time kick off in the Queen City.

Groves-Killebrew and Savea have been listed as out since the initial Player Availability Reporting update was released on Wednesday. Goodie and Pryor were questionable throughout the week before being downgraded to out in the Game Day Player Availability Reporting update on Saturday morning.

Cincinnati reserve WR Isaiah Johnson is also on the injured list as a game-time decision. Pro Football Focus noted Arizona should have an advantage in coverage against the Cincinnati WRs. With Goodie out and Johnson a game-time decision, the depth for Cincinnati at WR will be tested against a stout Arizona secondary.

Arizona is seventh nationally and second in the Big XII, allowing 160.1 passing yards per game. With Goodie out and Johnson questionable, Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales can focus more on Cincinnati star receiver Cyrus Allen.

Final availability report for Arizona-Cincinnati. No changes for Arizona.



Cincinnati will be without running back Evan Pryor and wide receiver Caleb Goodie. pic.twitter.com/CuW4oKd0dr — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 15, 2025

Allen has 36 receptions for 514 yards and leads the Big XII and is tied for second nationally with 10 touchdown receptions. Jeff Caldwell and Joe Royer are second and third on Cincinnati in receptions and third and fourth in receiving yards.

Pryor led Cincinnati in rushing with 66 carries and 478 yards before missing the Utah game two weeks ago. With Pryor out, Tawee Walker will receive the majority of the carries with Sorsby. Walker leads Cincinnati with 97 carries for 533 yards and four TDs.

Ayden Garnes is the co-starting CB for Arizona with Groves-Killebrew. Jay'Vion Cole and Michael Dansby are the other co-starting CBs. Cole, Dansby and Garnes should all receive an increase in snaps as Groves-Killebrew misses his third consecutive game.

Julian Savaiinaea is the backup to Savea. Leroy Palu and Deshawn McKnight, as the co-starters at DT opposite Savea, will likely receive an increase in snaps against Cincinnati. Cincinnati presents a challenging running game. The DTs need to perform well for Arizona against Cincinnati.