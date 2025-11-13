Arizona CBs match-up well versus Cincinnati's WR in man coverage

The matchup to watch when Cincinnati is on offense is the Bearcats' wide receivers versus. Arizona’s man coverage, per Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus. Cincinnati enters the game on Saturday, fifth in the Big XII averaging 241.4 passing yards per game.

Arizona is second in the Big XII, allowing 160.1 passing yards per game. Caleb Goodie, second on Cincinnati with 280 receiving yards, fourth with 20 receptions, the team leader with 19.0 per catch and who has two touchdowns, is questionable for Saturday.

Cyrus Allen leads the Big XII with 10 TD receptions on 36 catches for 514 yards for Cincinnati. Allen has 100-yard games in 2025 against Kansas and Utah. Cincinnati has been explosive in the passing game. The Bearcats are first with 10 completions of 40 or more yards and four of 60 or more.

Arizona leads the Big XII allowing 49 completions for 10 yards or more. Keeping the Cincinnati receivers in front of them will be critical for Arizona on Saturday. The ability of the Arizona defense to limit long completions is impressive from a defense that primarily plays man coverage.

"The Bearcats have recorded just a 61.9 PFF receiving grade versus man coverage in games against Power Four teams this season.



Opposite the Bearcats’ offense this week is an Arizona defense that deploys man coverage at the 23rd-highest rate in the nation. The Wildcats enter Week 12 with an 85.9 man coverage grade, seventh-best in the country. If Arizona’s solid cornerback unit, led by Treydan Stukes, can shut down Cyrus Allen, Caleb Goodie and Cincinnati’s receiving corps, the Wildcats will have a chance to pull off an upset." Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus

Improving its pass rush will be important for Arizona. The Wildcats are 11th in the Big XII, averaging 1.89 sacks per game. Cincinnati receivers have struggled against man coverage, despite the Bearcats' ranking first nationally allowing 2.0 sacks through their first nine games in 2025.

One thing that could benefit Cincinnati with Arizona playing primarily man coverage is that Brendan Sorsby is second among quarterbacks in the Big XII with 453 yards rushing on 73 carries and eight TDs on the ground. Arizona will have to have a spy on Sorsby and be aware of his prowess on the ground.

Arizona has allowed only two 100-yard receivers in 2025. Goodie has three games over 80 yards receiving in 2025 and would be a significant loss to Cincinnati if he cannot play. Jeff Caldwell could see an increase in targets for Cincinnati if Allen does not play.

Cincinnati is third in the Big XII, averaging 195.00 rushing YPG. If Arizona can limit the Cincinnati receivers in man coverage, Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales will be able to stack the box against Cincinnati to control the Bearcats' rushing offense.