Arizona and Michigan continue leading Final Four and National Championship odds

Arizona currently sits as the second favorite for the 2026 Final Four and to win a national championship via the FanDuel Sportsbook. Michigan is -115 to reach the Final Four and +400 to win the National Championship. Arizona is +175 to reach the Final Four and +900 to win the National Championship.

Arizona and Michigan have both steamrolled opponents recently. The Wildcats have won seven consecutive games by 20 or more points. Michigan is first nationally with a 29.3 scoring margin. Arizona is eighth, outscoring opponents by 23.8 points per game.

Other notable teams are Connecticut at +210, Iowa State at +230, Gonzaga and Duke at +250 and Purdue at +280 for the Final Four. Connecticut is +1,000, Iowa State, Duke, and Gonzaga +1.200 and Purdue at +1,300 to win the National Championship.

% chance to win the 2025-26 National Championship via @Polymarket:



Michigan - 19%

Purdue - 11%

Duke - 11%

Houston - 9%

Arizona - 9%

Iowa State - 8%

UConn - 6%

Florida - 6%

Gonzaga - 5%

BYU - 4%

Michigan State - 4%

Louisville - 4%

UNC - 4% — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) December 24, 2025

Arizona, Iowa State, Miami (Ohio), Michigan, Nebraska and Vanderbilt are the remaining undefeated teams nationally. Vanderbilt is +550 to make the Final Four and +2,500 to win the National Championship. Nebraska is +2,000 to make the Final Four and they are +7,000 to win the National Championship.

Miami (Ohio) is off to a great start for a mid-major, but it is not listed in the odds to make the Final Four or to win the National Championship. Miami (Ohio) does not have a win over a Power Conference opponent during its 13-game winning streak to begin the season.

Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley is tied for 13th in the FanDuel odds to win the Wooden Award at +10,000. No other Arizona players are listed. Duke freshman forward Cameron Boozer leads the Wooden Award odds at -150. A.J. Dybantsa of BYU is second at +300 and then there is a huge dropoff after him.