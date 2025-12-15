Arizona and Michigan split number 1 for 2nd consecutive week in 2 major polls

Arizona is first in the Associated Press Top 25 and Michigan earned the top ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the second consecutive week on Monday. Arizona defeated Alabama 96-75 on Saturday. Michigan completed a 2-0 week with its seventh consecutive win by at least 18 points.

Arizona earned 1,500 points and 42 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Michigan is second with 1,470 points and 15 first-place votes. Michigan earned 759 points in the USA Today Coaches poll and 16 first-place votes. Arizona is second in the USA Today Coaches Poll with 755 points and 14 first place votes.

Duke is third in both polls. The Blue Devils received 1.406 points and three first-place votes in the AP Top 25 and 714 points and one first-place vote in the USA Today Coaches poll. Iowa State is fourth in both polls and received the only other first-place vote in the rankings, with one voter in the AP Top 25 ranking the Cyclones first.

Alabama dropped four spots to 16th in both polls after losing to Arizona. The win over Alabama was the fifth over a ranked team for Arizona this season. In addition to Alabama, Arizona beat Connecticut, currently fifth in both polls, Auburn, 21st in the AP Top 25 and 24th in the USA Today Coaches Poll and Florida, 23rd and 21st.

Looking ahead

Arizona will put its number one ranking on the line on Tuesday against Abilene Christian and versus San Diego State in Phoenix on Saturday night. The next game for Arizona against a team currently in the rankings is at 10th-ranked BYU on January 26.

Including this week, Arizona plays 10 games before it at BYU. Arizona concludes its non-conference schedule against Bethune-Cookman on December 22 and South Dakota State on December 29. Utah hosts Arizona on January 3 in the Big XII opener.