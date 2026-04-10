Arizona announces GameDay change versus TCU in November fans may not like

Arizona will host TCU on Friday, November 6, as announced by the Big XII and the Wildcats' Athletic Department on Friday. TCU at Arizona was previously scheduled for November 7. TCU is the only game not scheduled for Saturday on the 2026 Arizona schedule.

The game against TCU is six days after Arizona plays at defending Big XII champion Texas Tech. Arizona will now have eight days before it hosts Utah a week after TCU. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes was the offensive coordinator at Arizona from 2007 through 2009.

TCU had nine wins and four losses in 2025, finishing the season with a 30-27 win over USC in the Alamo Bowl. TCU beat Arizona 49-28 in their last meeting in 2024. The Horned Frogs previously beat the Wildcats 13-10 during the 2003 season and lost 35-31 in 1999.

TCU faces a significant transition entering the 2025 season with starting quarterback Josh Hoover transferring to Indiana. Harvard transfer QB Jaden Craig is making the major step up from the Football Bowl Subdivision to a Power Conference to be the starter for the Horned Frogs.

Friday night lights in the desert 😼 pic.twitter.com/mn1qJgESm1 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 10, 2026

Friday history under Brent Brennan

Arizona will be playing its sixth Friday game in its third season under head coach Brent Brennan. Arizona lost 31-7 at Kansas State and beat Houston 27-3 in 2024 Friday games. In 2025, Arizona beat Kansas State 23-17 and Arizona State 23-7 and lost 24-19 to SMU in the Holiday Bowl in Friday games.

Arizona will attempt to keep its undefeated home record in Friday games under Brennan intact against TCU. TCU lost 27-24 at Arizona State in 2025 in its only Friday game last season. The Horned Frogs had five wins and four losses in the Big XII in 2025 and enter the 2026 season with a three-game winning streak.

Arizona will open the 2025 season on September 5 against Hawaii. Northern Illinois, Cincinnati, Iowa State and Arizona State in the final game of the regular season are the other 2026 home games for Arizona. Arizona could be on the fringe of the 2026 preseason top 25 with SP+ ranking the Wildcats 30th.