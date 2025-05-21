Arizona announces modernized return of Cactus logo following fan vote

Arizona Athletics announced the new McKale Center floor on Wednesday with a modernized and updated cactus logo that will be featured prominently. The return of the cactus logo was announced on Monday, with the Arizona Athletic Department presenting fans with four options to vote on.

The second option was chosen by popular vote, which features the cactus logo nearly from foul line to foul line and takes up about half of the court from the center jump circle to the sideline. Arizona has not had the cactus logo on the McKale Center court since Sean Miller was hired in 2009.

Arizona introduced the Cactus Logo in 1987. The cactus logo became iconic as Lute Olson led the ascension of the Arizona basketball program to become one of the elites of college basketball. Arizona's rise coincided with the introduction of the cactus logo.

Arizona vaulted into being one of the best programs nationally with a 35-3 1987-88 season and the first Final Four appearance in program history. The 1987-88 season began a run through 2003 when Arizona was not lower than a five seed for 16 consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

Miller chose to utilize the block A when he was hired, as it became the symbol of the modern Arizona athletic department. The Block A is currently featured at midcourt at McKale Center. Arizona athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois commented on the Block A in an X post on Wednesday. quoted from the Bear Down podcast.

"I was here in the 90s and that logo meant something and was unique to Tucson...I wanted to make sure our fans voices were heard, and we listened to them." The return of the cactus logo will add nostalgia for longtime Arizona fans who fondly remember that era.

Each side of the court will also feature Olson's signature that notates McKale Center as Lute and Bobbi Olson Court. The design that was chosen by Arizona fans is the only one that will feature Olson's signature and the notation of Lute and Bobbi Olson Court twice.