Arizona assistant coaches rank among best recruiters in the Big XII

Arizona offensive line coach Josh Oglseby, defensive line coach Joe Salave'a, wide receivers coach Bobby Wade and running backs coach Alonzo Carter finished in the 20 recruiters in the Big XII for the 2026 class in the 247Sports rankings.

Oglesby finished second in the Big XII and was the primary recruiter for Arizona signing four-star prospects, interior offensive lineman Malachi Joyner and offensive tackle Justin Morales and three-stars Khalil Sonogo and Nathan Allen. Joyner and Morales are top 30 at their positions in the 2026 class.

Salave'a finished sixth in the Big 12 and was the primary recruiter for Arizona signing three-star edge rushers Prince Williams, Kaisi Lafitaga, and Harvie Moeai and defensive linemen Keytrin Harris, Kevin Moorer, and Manoah Faupusa.

Saleve'a helped develop Arizona DL Mays Pese, who received votes as the 2026 Big XII Defensive Freshman of the Year. Pese had 22 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sack as a reserve DL for Arizona in 2025.

Coach Brennan breaks down the Wildcats' 2026 signing class! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jSRobWY3aV — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 3, 2025

Wade finished 11th in the Big XII and was the primary recruiter for Arizona signing four-star WR R.J. Mosley, three-star Caleb Smith. Wade also helped Arizona secure a commitment from three-star athlete Hamisi Juma, who has not signed yet per 247Sports.

Carter finished 20th in the Big XII and was the primary recruiter for Arizona signing four-star RB Brandon Smith and the secondary recruiter for Mosley and safety Hannibal Carter Navies. Carter was the highest-ranked RB coach in the Big XII as a recruiter in the 2026 class.

Arizona signed the 37th-ranked class nationally and fifth in the Big XII per the 247Sports composite rankings. Arizona improved the talent on its roster for the future after signing the 50th-ranked class nationally and ninth in the Big XII in 2025.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan has turned around the program in one year after a 4-8 2026 season. The next step for Brennan and his staff will be working the Transfer Portal, which is open from January 2 through 16.