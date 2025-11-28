Arizona at Arizona State: Final odds, predictions and game information

Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite at Arizona State via the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Wildcats are -118 on the money line and the Sun Devils are +100. The Territorial Cup over/under is 47.5. Betting the over is -105, and placing money under is -115.

Arizona is 7-4 against the point spread in 2025, 5-4 against Big XII opponents and 2-2 on the road. The Wildcats are 5-2 as the favorite and 1-1 when favored on the road in 2025. The 1.5-point Arizona is favored by over Arizona State are the smallest amount for the Wildcats as a favorite in 2025.

Arizona State is 5-5-1 against the point spread in 2025, 4-3-1 against Big XII opponents and 2-3-1 at home. The Sun Devils are 1-0 as a home underdog in 2025. Arizona State beat Texas Tech 26-22 as a 7.0-point underdog on October 18.

Four Arizona games have gone over in 2025 and the other seven have gone under with no pushes. Arizona State has also had four games go over and seven under in 2025. The 47.5 point over/under is the third lowest for Arizona in 2025 and ties the third fewest total in an Arizona State game this season.

More Arizona and Arizona State 2025 Over/Under History

The two times an Arizona game had an over/under below 47.5 points in 2025 it exceeded the total. The three Arizona State games at or below an over/under of 47.5 in 2025 the game also exceeded the total. The over/under will be a trend to watch on Saturday.

Arizona at Arizona State Game Information

Arizona at Arizona State has a scheduled kickoff at 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on Fox. Tim Brando will call play-by-play, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner provides analysis and Josh Sims is the sideline reporter.

Arizona at Arizona State predictions

Arizona is hot and facing an Arizona State team playing a backup quarterback. When Arizona State is on offense, their strength running with matchups with Arizona's run defense as a weakness. The stout Arizona pass defense will match up with inconsistent Arizona State QB Jeff Sims.

Friday night should be the most competitive game between Arizona and Arizona State after each team earned road blowouts in the last two seasons. The Wildcats rank higher in scoring offense and defense and have the better QB. Noah Fifita and the opportunistic Arizona defense should make the difference in a close game.

Expect a one score game with Arizona barely covering and the trend seems towards the other. Arizona should win by a score of somewhere closer to 28-24. Arizona has won two of the last three Territorial Cups. Arizona can put itself in a position for the fifth 10-win season in program history.