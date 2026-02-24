Arizona at Baylor: 2025-26 point spread and over/under history

Arizona is a 10.5-point favorite at Baylor on Tuesday night. The odds did not change on Monday night after guard Anthony Dell'Orso and forward Koa Peat were listed as questionable for the Wildcats in the Big XII Men's Basketball Initial Report for Arizona at Baylor.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona -102 if you lay the points with the Wildcats. If you take the points and Baylor, the Bears are -120. Arizona is -630 on the money line and Baylor is +450. The over/under for Arizona at Baylor is 155.5.

Arizona is 15-11-1 against the point spread in 2025-26 and Baylor is 10-16. The Wildcats are 9-3 against the point spread on the road and the Bears are 5-9 at home. Arizona is 11-11-1 against the point spread as a favorite in 2025-26. Baylor is 2-9 against the point-spread as an underdog in 2025-26.

The 10.5 spread is the second most for Baylor as an underdog in 2025-26. Baylor lost 72-69 at Iowa State as a 14.0-point favorite on February 7. The biggest previous point spread at home for Baylor in 2025-26 was a 70-60 loss to Iowa State as a 4.0-point underdog.

Arizona and Baylor versus the point spread in Big XII games

Arizona is 8-6 versus the point spread in Big XII games and Baylor is 4-10. The Wildcats are 6-3 as a Big XII road favorite. The Bears are 0-4 as a Big XII home underdog. Arizona, being favored by 10.5 points over Baylor is a new test this season in Waco.

Arizona has had 13 out of its 27 games go over in 2025-26. Baylor has had 13 of its 26 games go over in 2025-26. The 155.5-point over/under is in line with most of the Arizona and Baylor total this season. Tuesday night is the highest over/under for Baylor in the last five games.

Eight out of the last 10 Arizona games have gone under the total. Six of the last eight Baylor games have gone under the total. Arizona averages 87.2 points per game and allows 68.5. Baylor averages 81.0 PPG and allows 76.9. Those averages, as expected, also align with the over/under for Tuesday.