Arizona at BYU named top college basketball game to watch nationally this week

Andy Katz of NCAA.com has Arizona at BYU on Monday night as the best College Basketball game nationally this week. Michigan at undefeated Nebraska on Tuesday night is the second-ranked game this week by Katz.

BYU at Kansas is the sixth-best game nationally this week and Texas Tech at Central Florida is 10th in Katz's rankings. Both of those games will be played on Saturday. Arizona won 84-77 at Central Florida on January 17. Arizona will host BYU in February, has a home and home with Kansas and hosts Texas Tech on February 14.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Arizona as a 1.5-point favorite at BYU. Arizona opened as a 2.5-point favorite over BYU. ESPN will televise Arizona at BYU with a 7 PM Mountain Standard Time tipoff. Jon Schiambi is the play-by-play announcer and Fran Fraschilla is the analyst.

ESPN analytics project Arizona with a 57.8 percent chance to win at BYU. Arizona is currently second nationally behind Duke in the ESPN Basketball Power Index. BYU is 13th in the ESPN BPI. Arizona is first nationally in the ESPN BPI Strength of Record.

NCAA Metric

Arizona moved to first nationally in the NCAA NetRatings over the weekend. Michigan had been first for most of the season after its dominant run through the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week.

Katz has Arizona first in his NCAA Power Rankings, stating that Arizona is "Undefeated and undeterred at 20-0." BYU is 13th in Katz's Power Rankings and said, "The Cougars host Arizona. AJ Dybantsa has been as good as advertised."

Arizona at BYU is one of multiple games between top 15 teams this week. The Cougars and Wildcats will be one of the marquee games in the Big XII during the 2025-26 season. Arizona currently leads the Big XII with a 7-0 record. BYU is tied with Houston for third place at 5-1.