Arizona at Cincinnati: Odds, Prediction, Series History and TV

Arizona plays its first-ever Big XII road game on Saturday at Cincinnati. Arizona won 90-81 in its inaugural Big XII game on Monday night at home. Cincinnati lost 70-67 at Kansas State on Monday. Villanova beat Cincinnati 68-60 last month to give the Bearcats their only other loss this season.

Arizona travels to Cincinnati with a three-game winning streak. Caleb Love has carried Arizona in the last three games after a tough start to the season. Arizona at Cincinnati is a game of contrasts. Arizona wants to play a more up-tempo game. Cincinnati prefers a more deliberate pace.

Cincinnati enters the game versus Arizona 16th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 17th in the Coaches Poll. Arizona is unranked after beginning the season in the top 10. Cincinnati will drop in the polls after its loss at Kansas State. A win by Arizona would almost definitely knock Cincinnati out of the polls.

Arizona can continue to build on its three-game winning streak with a win at Cincinnati followed by playing at West Virginia on Tuesday. West Virginia beat Arizona 83-76 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Arizona will be playing in filled arenas in Cincinnati and Morgantown. That was not common in the Pac-12.

Arizona at Cincinnati Fan Duel odds

Cincinnati is a 2.5-point favorite over Arizona. Taking Arizona and the points is minus 102. Laying the points with Cincinnati is minus 120. Arizona is plus 128 on the money line and Cincinnati is minus 154. The over/under for Arizona at Cincinnati is 146.5.

Arizona versus Cincinnati series history

Arizona is 4-0 all-time versus Cincinnati. This will be the first time Arizona and Cincinnati play anywhere but a neutral court. Arizona won 101-93 in the 2022 Maui Invitational in their only their only game versus Cincinnati under Tommy Lloyd.

Arizona at Cincinnati TV information

Arizona at Cincinnati will tip-off at 12:30 Mountain Tine on ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg calling play-by-play and former Manhattan, St. John's and New Mexico head coach Fran Fraschilla as the analyst.

Arizona at Cincinnati

Arizona at Cincinnati is a tight game that could go either way. The best bet is the under. With Cincinnati playing at home, 146.5 is a high total. Expect Cincinnati to dictate the pace and for the the game to go under the total.