Arizona at Iowa State Player Availability Reporting Game Day Update

Arizona listed the same 11 players as out on the Player Availability Reporting Game Day Update as unavailable for the game on Saturday night at Iowa State as on Friday. Iowa State had several changes to its Player Availability Reporting Game Day update as of Friday.

Iowa State wide receiver Karon Brookins who was listed as out in the Player Availability Reporting Update on Friday, is not on the Game Day Report. Linebacker Zachary Lovett and defensive lineman Tamatoa McDonough are game time decisions for Iowa State.

The Player Availability Reports have been released for Big XII Conference Games only beginning in 2025. Defensive back Jeremiah Cooper and kicker Kyle Konrady are the only notable players listed as out for Iowa State on Saturday. Iowa State backup kicker Jace C. Gilbert is also out on Saturday.

The first three availability reports each week list players as available, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Available means the player has an injured but is projected to play, probable means there is a 75 percent chance for the player to play, questionbale is 50 percent, doubtful 25 percent and doubtful is self explanatory.

No update to Arizona's availability report. pic.twitter.com/SnAng1S9sa — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 27, 2025

Game Day Availability Reports list players as available, game time decision, or out. The Big XII website describes Game Time Decision as "Will dress for the game and be available to play" and out as "Not dressing or available for the game."

Game Time Decision is defined by the Big XII as "Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the student-athlete during pre-game warm-ups before deciding whether they can participate in the game."

Initial Players Availability Reports each week are released at 9 PM Central Time three days before games are played. All of the remaining Arizona games are on Saturday, except the final game of the regular season at Arizona State on November 28.