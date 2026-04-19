Arizona avoids sweep beating Kansas State in high scoring series finale

The Arizona bats came alive after scoring one run in each of the first two games to beat Kansas State 11-X in the series final on Sunday. Arizona avoided a sweep with the win over Kansas State on Sunday. Arizona lost the first two games of the series despite its starting pitchers not allowing an earned run.

Arizona opened the scoring with single runs in the first and second innings. Andrew Cain reached on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the first inning that scored Nate Novitske to open the scoring. A T.J. Adams home run in the bottom of the second inning extended the Arizona lead to 2-0.

Kansas State plated four runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead. A groundout to shortstop, followed by a balk, tied the game for Kansas State. Nick English homered for the second consecutive game put Kansas State ahead 4-2 in the top of the third.

A Maddox Mihalakis HR got Arizona within 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth. Beau Sylvester reached on an error in the bottom of the fifth that scored Cash Brennan and Novitske to put Arizona ahead to stay 5-4. A Novitske RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning extended the Arizona lead to 6-4.

closing out the weekend with a W! pic.twitter.com/IToB6tDo6o — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 19, 2026

A Mihalakis double in the seventh scored Sylvester to increase the Arizona lead to 7-4. Brennan followed with a single to score Brennan and Jackson Forbes and give Arizona a 9-4 lead. Kansas State answered with a three-run HR by Bear Madliak to cut the Arizona lead to 9-7 in the top of the eighth inning.

A Cain triple scored Tony Lira and he came home on a Kansas State error to extend the Arizona lead to the final score of 11-7. Garrett Hicks pitched the final 1.2 innings to give Arizona the win. Arizona is off until Thursday, when it hosts BYU for a three-game series from Thursday through Saturday.