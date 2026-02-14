Arizona baseball and softball have rough Friday outcomes

Arizona softball was upset by Coastal Carolina 6-2 on Friday afternoon and the baseball team lost its season opener 10-7 at night in Surprise. Arizona softball dropped to 5-2 with the loss to Coastal Carolina, who is now 2-4 in 2026.

Arizona took the lead in the first inning on an Andrew Cain single that scored Tyler Bickers from second base. Stanford tied the game in the second inning and took the lead on a Rintaro Sasaki home run to go in front 2-1.

Arizona tied the game at two in the bottom of the third inning on a Maddox Mihalakis sacrifice fly that scored Mathis Mihalakis. Stanford surged back in front with a three-run fourth. Arizona answered again with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Carson McEntire singled home Beau Sylvester to get Arizona within 5-3. Bickers singled to score Nate Novitske and McEntire to tie the game at five. Stanford erupted with a decisive five-run sixth inning to take a 10-5 lead.

Final: Stanford 10, #24 Arizona 7 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) February 14, 2026

Luke Lavin ended the scoring in the sixth inning with a HR that scored JJ Moran. Roman Myers and McEntire homered for Arizona to begin the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 10-7. Arizona only had two more baserunners after the Myers and McEntire HRs.

Owen Kramkowski started for Arizona and allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Nolan Straniero allowed most of the other damage for Arizona with four earned runs in 0.2 innings.

Arizona star starting pitcher Jalen Adams could not get out of the third inning as Coastal Carolina scored five runs in that frame. Adams pitched 2.2 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Final | Coastal Carolina 6, #15 Arizona 2 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) February 14, 2026

Jenae Berry pitched 4.1 innings in relief, allowing one run on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts. A two-RBI double by Brie Normandin put Coastal Carolina ahead 2-0. Kelsey Sawvell singled Normandin home with what turned out to be the game-winning run later in the third inning.

Grace Jenkins singled home Serenti Price for the first Arizona run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sina Talataina grounded out to score Jenkins with the other Arizona run. Arizona will play twice on Saturday. Arizona and Coastal Carolina rematch and then the Wildcats play Utah Valley.

The Arizona baseball team will seek its first 2026 win against Oregon State on Saturday. Arizona will conclude its three games in Surprise at the College Baseball Series on Saturday. Nebraska-Omaha is at Arizona on Tuesday in the home opener for the Wildcats.