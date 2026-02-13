Arizona season opening series information: Game times, pitchers, TV, all-time records

Arizona will begin the 2026 season with games against Stanford, Oregon State and Michigan at the College Baseball Series in Surprise Friday through Sunday. The College Baseball Series is the first of two four-team series Arizona will play in this season.

Arizona will play in the Live Like Lou Classic in Las Vegas from February 27 through March 1. Arizona will play Oregon, Vanderbilt and UC-Irvine in the Live Like Lou Classic. The two four-team round-robin series provide Arizona with opportunities to build its NCAA Tournament resume.

As the 24th-ranked team entering the 2026 season, Arizona should be considered a favorite versus Stanford. The Cardinal were picked 10th in the 16-team ACC. Stanford outfielder Tatum Marsh was named to the ACC and second-team All-American freshman teams.

Playing 12th-ranked Oregon State is the marquee game of the weekend for Arizona. Like Arizona, Oregon State played in the 2025 College World Series. Despite being in the same half of the CWS bracket, Arizona and Oregon State did not play.

Arizona College Baseball Series Game Time and Streaming

First pitch for Arizona and Stanford is 6 PM Mountain Standard Time on Friday. Arizona and Oregon State will play on Saturday at 2 PM MST and the Wildcats and Michigan will commence on Sunday at 4 PM MST. FloCollege will air the College Baseball Series with Mike Ferrin calling play-by-play and David Aardsma as the analyst.

Arizona weekend pitching matchups

Owen Kramkowski will pitch game one for Arizona against Nick Dugan for Stanford on Friday, Smith Bailey on Saturday, likely against Ethan Kleinschmit for Oregon State. Collin McKinney will start for Arizona on Sunday, with David Lally Jr. or Cade Montgomery the likely starter for Michigan.

Arizona All-Time records against Stanford, Oregon State and Michigan

Arizona has 88 wins and 121 losses all-time versus Stanford. Oregon State leads the series with Arizona 46-44. Arizona has 47 wins and 12 losses all-time against Michigan.

Looking ahead

After the College Baseball Series, Arizona plays its home opener on Tuesday against Nebraska-Omaha. Connecticut is at Arizona, February 19 through 22, for the first home 2026 home series. Arizona begins Big XII play on March 13 at Utah.