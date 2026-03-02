Arizona baseball earns its first 2026 winning streak beating UC-Irvine

Four Arizona players had multiple hits and the Wildcats received an exceptional start from Luc Fladda in a 7-1 win over UC-Irvine on Sunday at the Live Like Lou Classic in Las Vegas. Coupled with their 5-1 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, Arizona has a winning streak for the first time in 2026.

Making his second 2026 start, Fladda pitched 7.0 innings and allowed no runs or walks with nine strikeouts. Caleb Danzeisen continued to be hot with two hits in four at-bats, Nate Novitske had three hits in five at-bats and Dom Rodriguez and Carson McEntire both had two hits in three at-bats.

Arizona opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Danzeisen scored on a groundout by Tony Lira. The Wildcats extended the lead to 4-0 with three runs in the second inning. T.J. Adams flied out to left field to score Rodriguez to extend the Arizona lead to 2-0.

Danzeisen tripled to score McEntire later in the third inning as Arizona lengthened its lead to 3-0. A Novitske single scored Danzeisen for the third run of the second inning and made it 4-0 Arizona. The Wildcats scored three more runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-0 lead.

Putting the game away

McEntire homered to score Rodriguez and extend the Arizona lead to 6-0. Novitske doubled to score Danzeisen and close the Arizona scoring and give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. The lead held until the ninth inning. Dylan Hillman hit a sacrifice fly to score Auggie Gutierrez in the ninth inning as UC-Irvine prevented the shutout.

Mason Russell pitched 1.1 innings, allowing the one run on one hit with three walks and one strikeout. Evan Brandt pitched the final 0.2 inning to close the game for Arizona. Grand Canyon is at Arizona on Tuesday, before the Wildcats host Fresno State from Friday through Sunday next weekend.