Arizona offensive woes continued in loss to Oregon in Las Vegas

Arizona continued its season-long batting slump with five hits in 32 at-bats in a 7-2 loss to Oregon on Friday night at the Live Like Lou College Baseball Classic in Las Vegas. Arizona scored two or fewer runs for the fifth time this season during a 1-8 start to 2026.

Caleb Danzeisen led off the game with a single for Arizona. The Wildcats did not have another hit until the fourth inning after Danzeisen's leadoff hit. Oregon scored a run in the first and three in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead after two frames.

Arizona ranks 284th out of 300 teams nationally, averaging 3.2 runs per game, 248th with a .225 batting average, 283rd with a .299 on-base percentage and 273rd with a .307 slugging percentage. Nate Novitske led Arizona on Friday as the only Wildcat with multiple hits, finishing with three versus Oregon.

Oregon opened the scoring on Friday as Jax Gimenez hit a solo home run as the second batter of the game for the Ducks. Burke-Lee Mabeus singled home Drew Smith to extend the Oregon lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning. Two batters later, Ryan Cooney hit a two-out, two-run HR to put Oregon ahead 4-0.

Arizona gets on the board

Arizona scored its only two runs via an Oregon error. Andrew Cain and Novitske scored when Oregon left fielder Elijah Cook dropped Mathis Meurant's fly ball. With Meurant and Carson McEntire on base, Danzeisen struck out to end the top of the fourth inning.

Angel Laya hit a three-run HR in the fifth inning to put Oregon ahead 7-2 and conclude the scoring on Friday night. Owen Kramkowski allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks in 4.1 innings to take the loss for Arizona. Tanner Bradley got the win for Oregon in relief.