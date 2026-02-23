Arizona loses series to Connecticut losing series to finish tough week

After beating Connecticut for its first 2026 win, Arizona lost 11-2 to the Huskies on Sunday to lose the last of a four-game series. Connecticut won three out of the four-game series in Tucson this weekend. Arizona is 1-7 after the first two weekends of the 2026 season.

Three Huskies finished with multiple hits on Sunday. Jackson Marshall led Connecticut with three hits and a run batted in. Gabriel Tirado had two hits and three RBIs and Nater Wachter had two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs with a home run. Evan Menzel had one hit and two RBIs.

Connecticut scored runs in the first five innings to lead 7-2. Marshall got UConn on the board in the first inning with an RBI single. Arizona trailed 6-0 before it got on the board in the fourth inning. Beau Sylvester had an RBI single to get Arizona on the board.

Arizona and UConn traded single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Connecticut scored one in the eighth and three in the ninth for the final margin. Oliver Pudvar pitched 5.1 innings to get the win for UConn. Collin McKinney lasted 2.0 innings for Arizona and fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Arizona hitters

Four batters for Arizona had multiple hits. Tony Lira continues to play well for Arizona with two hits, a run scored and an RBI on Sunday. Arizona forced extra innings in game one on Thursday after rallying from a three-run deficit.

Connecticut scored three runs in the top of the 12th and held Arizona to a run in the bottom of the inning to earn a 6-4 win in game one on Thursday. UConn won game two 4-0 on Friday. Charlie West earned the win for UConn with 6.2 innings, three hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.

After getting swept to begin the season in three games in Surprise last weekend, Arizona lost 3-1 to Nebraska-Omaha in the home opener on Tuesday. Arizona did not score a run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Nebraska-Omaha.

A Chase Diggins three-run double was all the scoring Nebraska-Omaha needed. Maddox Meyer pitched six innings, allowed two hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts against Arizona to earn the win for Nebraska-Omaha. Arizona is 181st nationally with 19 runs scored in its first five games.