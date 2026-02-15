Arizona baseball, softball and women's basketball Saturday round-up

A busy day for Arizona Athletics began with the Men's Basketball team hosting ESPN College Gameday, followed by the Women's Basketball team against Arizona State, softball with two games, baseball playing Stanford in Surprise, and Men's baseball and Texas Tech on the marquee.

The Arizona Women's Basketball team mounted a fourth-quarter comeback but could not hold a four-point lead in the final minute before losing 75-69 in overtime to Arizona State. Arizona State swept the season series against Arizona for the first time since 2018.

Trailing 57-51, Arizona went on a 10-0 run to take a 61-57 lead with 43 seconds remaining. Suimayah Sugapong fouled Gabby Elliott of Arizona State on a three-point attempt with 37 seconds remaining. Elliott made two out of three free throws to cut the deficit to 61-59.

Noelani Cornfield missed a layup for Arizona with six seconds left in regulation and the Wildcats leading 61-59. McKinna Brackens scored with three seconds remaining to tie the game. Cornfield missed a desperation three-point shot that sent the game to overtime.

Arizona scored first in overtime, but Arizona State had a decisive 10-2 run to put the victory away. Cornfield led Arizona with 24 points, Sugapong scored 23 and Tanyuel Welch had 16 for Arizona. Dania Trammell was the only other Wildcat to score with six points.

Brackens led Arizona with 24 points and Elliott scored 22. Arizona dropped to 11-12 overall and 2-12 in the Big XII with the loss. Arizona State improved to 21-6 overall and 8-6 in the Big XII. Molly Miller at Arizona State and Becky Burke with Arizona are both in their first seasons.

The Arizona baseball team lost for the second consecutive day to start the 2026 season. Arizona fell behind 2-0 after two innings but rallied to take a 5-2 lead after a four-run top of the sixth inning. Oregon State answered with a five-run seventh to surge in front 7-5.

Arizona had Tyler Russell on second base in the top of the ninth inning with the potential game-tying run and one out. Andrew Cain and Nate Novitske stuck out to end the game. First baseman Tony Lira led Arizona with three hits in five at-bats, a run scored and a key run batted in in the ninth inning.

Jacob Galloway had two hits in three at-bats with two RBIs and a run scored for Oregon State. Smith Bailey got the start for Arizona and allowed two runs in six innings before the Wildcats' bullpen collapsed. Corey Kling allowed three runs in 0.1 innings and Benton Hickman took the loss with two runs allowed in 0.1 innings.

The Arizona softball team earned a pair of run-rule victories on Saturday. Grace Jenkins had two hits with a first-inning grand slam that extended the Arizona lead to 5-0. Arizona added four more runs in the bottom of the second inning, which culminated with a three-run HR by Sydney Stewart.

Janae Berry got the win for Arizona in game one by pitching the first four innings, allowing three hits while holding Coastal Carolina scoreless. Regan Shockey and Sereniti Price each had three hits and Stewart added three RBIs on a groundout and a triple in game two for Arizona to earn a 15-0 win over Utah Valley.

True freshman Rylie Holder pitched a five-inning complete game shutout in the run-rule win over Utah Valley, allowing four hits and one walk. Arizona will host Creighton on Saturday. Arizona baseball will conclude its three games in Surprise against Michigan on Sunday.