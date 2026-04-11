Arizona bats were dominated losing opener of 3-game series at LSU

LSU pitcher Jayden Heavener held Arizona to one unearned run on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts as the Tigers beat the Wildcats 4-1 in the opener of a three-game series in Baton Rouge on Friday night. Arizona scored its only run in the top of the first inning.

Serenti Trice reached base on a throwing error by Heavener as the second batter of the game and scored when Tigers right fielder Alix Franklin misplayed the ball. Trice later had a single as she and leadoff hitter Regan Shockey were the only Wildcats to reach base twice. Shockey had two singles.

Arizona had a chance to extend the lead in the top of the third inning. Addison Duke and Shockey singled to leadoff the inning. Trice grounded into a fielders choice but Tayler Biehl and Sydney Stewart flied out to end the inning. The lead only lasted another half inning.

A three-run home run by Sierra Daniel in the bottom of the third inning was the only scoring that LSU needed as they surged ahead. Arizona threatened again in the top of the fifth when Shockey and Trice had one out singles. After Biehl flied out, Stewart walked to load the bases. Grace Jenkins filed out to end the inning.

Final | #18 LSU 4, #11 Arizona 1



We're back in action against the Tigers tomorrow at 3 p.m. MST — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 11, 2026

LSU pads lead

A Char Lorenz single scored Destiny Harris in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend LSU's lead to 4-1. Arizona did not threaten after the top of the fifth inning as Heavener retired the last seven batters in order. All three strikeouts by Heavener came in the seventh inning as she recorded the complete game win.

Jenae Berry got the loss for Arizona. Berry pitched 2.2 innings, allowed three earned runs on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Freshman Rylie Holder pitched 3.1 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, with one walk and two strikeouts. Game two is on Saturday at 3 PM Mountain Standard Time.