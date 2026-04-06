Seventh inning collapse costs Arizona sweep at Iowa State

Arizona allowed seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 12-10 loss at Iowa State that kept the Wildcats from earning a sweep of the three game seires. The series was pushed back to a doubleheader on Sunday and a single game on Monday because of poor weather in Ames.

Trailing 5-1 entering the sixth inning on Monday, Arizona scored nine runs to surge ahead 10-5. Grace Jenkins capped the inning with a three-run home run to give Arizona the five-run lead. Jenkins had two hits and four runs batted in to lead Arizona.

Jalen Adams returned to the game after Rylie Holder allowed three runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Arizona deficit to 10-9. With runners on first and third and two outs, Regan Bartholomew hit a three-run HR to give Iowa State the win. Adams dropped to 16-5 with the loss.

Arizona scored four runs in the first inning in game one and never trailed in a 10-7 victory on Sunday. After Iowa State scored two in the bottom of the first inning, Arizona added a pair of runs in the second and third innings to extend its lead to 8-2.

Final | Iowa State 12, Arizona 10 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 6, 2026

Late inning game-winning rally

Iowa State scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to cut its deficit to 8-7. Arizona added single runs in the fifth and seventh for the 10-7 victory. The Wildcats had balance throughout the lineup with eight players getting hits. Sydney Stewart and Kez Lucas each had three runs batted in.

Iowa State led 7-2 entering the top of the seventh inning in game two before Arizona plated seven runs to take an 8-7 lead. After Arizona scored two runs in the top of the first, Iowa State scored two in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth to take the 7-2 lead.

Tayler Biehl and Jenna Sniffen matched Jenkins with two hits of their own in the final game of the series. Arizona dropped to 28-9 overall and 10-4 in the Big XII with the loss. Arizona stays on the road for a three-game series at Iowa State from Friday through Sunday. The next home series for Arizona is April 24-26 versus Houston.