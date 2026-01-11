Arizona beats out rivals for San Jose State transfer OT Nate Hale

Arizona beat out Arizona State and UCLA for former San Jose State starting offensive tackleNate Hale. Hale started 10 games at right tackle for San Jose State in 2025 after playing in 13 games, primarily on special teams in 2024.

Hale is the 1,257th-ranked transfer and 94th offensive tackle in the portal by 247Sports. San Jose State signed Hale in the 2023 class. Hale did not play as a true freshman and was able to take a redshirt season. Entering the 2026 season with Arizona, Hale will be a redshirt junior.

Hale is listed at 6'5 and 295 pounds by San Jose State. Arizona returns Matthew Lado and Rhino Tapa’atoutai from the two-deep depth chart. Tristan Bounds could return for Arizona in 2026 if he receives a sixth season of eligibility.

Lado started the Holiday Bowl against SMU at right tackle and Tapa'atoutai was his backup on the official Arizona depth chart. Bounds started eight games for Arizona at RT in 2025. Arizona starting left tackle Ty Buchanan completed his eligibility.

San Jose State OT Nate Hale has signed with Arizona, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/3hPpMrJOgy — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 11, 2026

Adding offensive line depth

Arizona previously added former Washington transfer interior offensive lineman Zachary Henning. Hale is the first tackle Arizona added to the 2026 roster. In addition to losing Buchanan, Arizona starting left guard Chubba Maae and center Ka’ena Decambra, who completed their eligibility.

Rising redshirt sophomore Alexander Doost returns for Arizona in 2026. Hale provides Arizona with more depth and experience on the offensive line. Hale should enter the 2026 season as the favorite to earn one of the starting tackle positions for Arizona.

Arizona will need to protect the quarterback better in 2026. The Wildcats finished 104th nationally in 2026, allowing 2.39 sacks per game. Arizona was 65th, permitting 5.31 tackles for loss per game and 72nd, averaging 4.28 yards per carry during the 2025 season.