Arizona Football 2026 Updated Transfer Portal Incoming Tracker

Expect Arizona to target some positions more than others in the 2026 Transfer Portal. Arizona targeted transfer tight ends during the first week the portal was open. Other positions to watch for Arizona in the portal are the offensive line, secondary and wide receiver.

Three early Arizona transfer additions are projected as starters and the others add depth. Arizona currently has 17 players who have answered the Transfer Portal. The Wildcats will need to add depth in the Transfer Portal, but can be more selective than in 2025.

The transfer Portal opened on January 2 and remains open through January 16. Players may enter the portal through January 16 and can continue to make decisions on their next program after that date.

Arizona is an advantageous position with the return of Noah Fifita at quarterback. With Name, Image and Likeness playing an critical part of the Transfer Portal, Arizona can distribute its money elsewhere on its roster.

Illinois TE Cole Rusk was the first big transfer addition for Arizona to the 2026 roster. Rusk had 19 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown in 2025. With Arizona losing its top two 2025 TEs, Cameron Barmore and Sam Olson, Rusk is the projected starter for Arizona in 2026.

Linebacker Cooper Blomstrom transferred to Arizona from Georgetown, where he had 103 tackles, 24.0 TFLs, 15.0 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 23 games over the past two seasons.

Shane King adds depth for Arizona at TE from Southern Mississippi. King had his only two receptions for 24 yards in a 27-16 Southern Mississippi loss to Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl. King has four years of eligiblity remaining.

Former Wyoming cornerback Tyrese Boss has an opportunity to compete to be a starter for Arizona in 2026. Boss earned All-Mountain West All-American in 2025 with 39 tackles and tied for the Wyoming team lead with five pass breakups.

Former USC wide receiver D.J. Jordan transfers to Arizona, more on potential than production. Jordan was a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. The 95.73 247Sports grade Jordan has makes him the highest-rated WR currently projected to be on the 2026 Arizona roster.