Arizona adds more TE depth with Shane King from Southern Mississippi

Shane King from Southern Mississippi is the second transfer tight end to commit to Arizona in as many days. Arizona added Shane Rusk from Illinois on Tuesday. Arizona lost its top two TEs, Cameron Barmore and Sam Olson, from the 2025 roster.

King had two receptions for 24 yards in a 27-16 Southern Mississippi loss to Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl, in the only stats he recorded in 2025. There is no transfer ranking for King. King was the 2,034th prospect, 121st TE and 216th player in Georgia in the 2025 class out of Gainesville.

King broke out as a senior at Gainesville with 37 receptions for 573 yards and two touchdowns per MaxPreps. At 6'5 and 230 pounds, King has excellent size at TE. King and Rusk join Kellan Ford and Tyler Powell, who missed the 2025 season with injuries.

Arizona also signed three-star TE Henry Gaballis in the 2026 class. Arizona has lost TEs Keyan Burnett, Kayden Luke and Chase Randall to the Transfer Portal. Adding depth at TE was critical for Arizona, with none of the TEs on the projected two-deep depth chart taking snaps at the collegiate level.

Arizona utilizes the tight end

Barmore and Olson combined for 36 receptions for 324 yards and they each scored twice in 2025. Based on his 2025 production, Rusk is likely to be the starting TE for Arizona and the primary receiver at the position. Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege was previously a TEs coach at USC and Purdue.

Arizona now has three incoming transfers to the 2025 roster. The Wildcats also added productive Georgetown linebacker Cooper Blomstrom on Tuesday. Arizona is far from finished adding transfers. The secondary and wide receivers are positions to watch for Arizona through the Transfer Portal, which is open through January 16.