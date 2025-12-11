Arizona Complete 2026 Outgoing Transfer Portal Tracker and Latest Updates

Arizona lost 65 players to the Transfer Portal in the last two years. With nine wins and three losses entering their bowl game, do not expect Arizona to lose as many players in the 2026 Transfer Portal cycle. The 2025 season should help Arizona have a more stable roster.

The 2026 Transfer Portal opens on January 2 and closes on January 16. That is when players must enter the transfer portal. Transfers can sign with their new programs after that date. The NCAA eliminated the spring transfer portal window.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan believes one portal window helps roster clarity. Brennan and his staff have been successful in their first two years at Arizona, flipping players who entered the Transfer Portal to stay with the Wildcats.

Defensive backs Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith entered the Transfer Portal but ultimately stayed with Arizona. Tight end Keyan Burnett transferred to Kansas, returned to Arizona after spring practice and ultimately will transfer again for the 2026 season.

Arizona players intending to enter the transfer portal

After it was initially reported that Burnett was out for the season, information soon emerged shortly after that he was no longer part of the Arizona football program. This time, expect Burnett to remain in the Transfer portal.

Arizona OL Michael Wooten is entering the transfer portal, his reps @DreamMakersTM tell @PeteNakos.



Former Oregon transfer.https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/ucYvVw7pmJ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 9, 2025

Offensive lineman Michael Wooten became the first Arizona player to intend to enter the Transfer Portal after the conclusion of the regular season. Wooten transferred to Arizona in 2024, playing nine games in his first season with the Wildcats before partipating in all 12 contensts during 2025 regular season.

Arizona defensive lineman Chancellor Owens is entering the transfer portal, per @chris_hummer and @mzenitz.



Before Arizona, posted 70 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks at Northwestern State in 2024. pic.twitter.com/E8lgXWbp1J — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 10, 2025

News emerged on Tuesday that Arizona defensive lineman Chancellor Owens intends to enter the transfer portal. Owens had two tackles and a 0.5 tackle for loss, playing in the first two games in Arizona's wins over Hawaii and Weber State in 2025. The 2025 season was Owens' only year with Arizona.

Quarterback Braedyn Locke completed five passes in 15 attempts for 68 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in four games during his one season with Arizona. Arizona loses an experienced backup QB behind Noah Fifita. Sawyer Anderson, Mason Bray and Luke Haugo are on the 2025 roster at QB in addition to Fifita.