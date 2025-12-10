DL Chancellor Owens latest Arizona player entering Transfer Portal

As first reported by Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Arizona defensive lineman Chancellor Owens is entering the Transfer Portal. Owens only appeared in the first two games of the 2025 season for Arizona after transferring from Northwestern State.

Owens had one tackle and a 0.5 tackle for loss against Hawaii in the season-opening 40-6 win. A week later, in the 48-3 win over Weber State, Owens had another tackle. There were high hopes for Owens after he was highly productive at Football Championship Subdivision Northwestern State.

Owens had 70 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 1.0 pass defended and 2.0 forced fumbles for Northwestern State in 2024. In 2023, Owens had 8.0 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and a 0.5 sack during the 2023 season for Northwestern State.

Owens has played three collegiate seasons and will likely have one season of eligibility remaining. Arizona signed Owens as the 1,505th prospect and 143rd transfer edge rusher during the 2025 portal cycle. Expect Arizona to target transfer DL.

— 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 10, 2025

Edge rusher Malachi Bailey, nose tackle Tia Savea and tackle Deshawn McKnight are out of eligibility for Arizona after the Holiday Bowl on January 2 versus SMU in San Diego. Tre Smith, who was the co-leader for Arizona in TFLs in 2024, is eligible to return to the Wildcats after suffering a season-ending injury in 2025.

Owens is originally from Haslett, Texas. After a prolific second season at Northwestern State, Owens could potentially seek another FCS program or a Group of Five team to play for with a greater chance to earn playing time in 2026.

Owens was one of three transfer edge rushers Arizona added to its 2025 roster with Bailey and Riley Wilson. Bailey finished with 17 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and 0.5 TFL in 2025 for Arizona. After dealing with injuries early in the season, Wilson had 49 tackles, 7.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks and four passes defended in 10 games.