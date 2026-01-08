Arizona adds 2 potential impact transfers to 2026 roster

Arizona added potential 2026 starters with commitments from Wyoming cornerback Tyrese Boss and USC wide receiver D.J. Jordan on Wednesday. Boss was namedhonorable mention All-Mountain West in 2026 and Jordan is a former four-star high school prospect.

Boss had 39 tackles and tied for the Wyoming team lead with five pass breakups. Boss is the 350th-ranked transfer and 30th CB in the portal by 247Sports. Originally from Chino, California, the 5'110 and 190-pound Boss redshirted as a true freshman in 2024.

Boss was the 2,960th-ranked prospect, 255th CB and 326th player in California in the 247Sports composite rankings in the 2024 class. Arizona gains a transfer with three years of eligibility remaining beyond the 2025 season.

Boss is a key addition to an Arizona secondary that will have almost an entirely rotation in 2025. Expect Arizona to add several more defensive backs through the Transfer Portal to its 2026 secondary. Junior CB Jay'Vion Cole is the most prominent defensive back returning for Arizona in 2026.

Upgrading wide receiver talent

Arizona significantly upgrades its WR room with the addition of Jordan. Jordan will be the highest-rated WR on the 2026 Arizona roster per 247Sports. Jordan received a 95.73 rating out of high school from 247Sports. Isaiah Mizell is the highest-rated returning WR for Arizona at 91.06.

Boss and Jordan are the fourth and fifth players to announce their transfer to Arizona in the 2026 portal. Tight ends Cole Rusk from Illinois and Shane King from Southern Mississippi and linebacker Cooper Blomstrom from Georgetown, committed to Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday

The 2026 Transfer Portal will remain open through January 16. Players can continue to visit schools and make decisions which programs they will transfer to, but may not enter the portal after January 16.