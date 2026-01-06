Arizona predicted to add former 4-star USC transfer WR D.J. Jordan

Greg Biggins of On3 has logged an expert prediction for Arizona to add former USC four-star wide receiver D.J. Jordan. Jordan was the 98th prospect, 20th WR and eighth player in California in the 2024 class per the Rivals.com rankings out of Los Angeles, Sierra Canyon High School.

Jordan attended Sierra Canyon with Arizona freshman basketball player Bryce James. In four games in 2024, Jordan had five receptions for 38 yards for USC. Jordan had 30 receptions for 600 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior at Sierra Canyon in 2023, per MaxPreps.

Rivals ranks Jordan as the 463rd ranked transfer and 76th WR in the 2026 portal. Jordan would have the chance to be an immediate impact WR for Arizona. The Wildcats lose its top two receivers, Kris Hutson and Javin Whatley and fourth leading receiver Luke Wysong.

Chris Hunter is the leading returning receiver for Arizona with 27 receptions for 372 yards and two TDs in 2025. Tre Spivey who lead Arizona with seven TD receptions and had 23 receptions for 381 yards is also back for Arizona in 2026.

BREAKING: On3’s @GregBiggins has logged an expert prediction for 𝐀𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐧𝐚 to land freshman WR DJ Jordan from USC.



Former 4-Star, Top-100 Player in the 2024 Class.



👀👀 pic.twitter.com/eYNpCssjm4 — NCAA Transfer Portal 🌐 (@PortalPredict) January 6, 2026

Arizona returning WRs who could emerge in 2026

Freshmen Isaiah Mizell and Gio Richardson showed promise in 2025. Arizona signed four-star WR R.J. Mosley and three-star Caleb Smith in the 2026 class. Expect Arizona to pursue more experienced WRs through the 2026 Transfer Portal.

USC lists Jordan at 5'11 and 170 pounds. Jordan would be the most talented WR by far on the 2026 Arizona roster per the 247Sports ratings. Jordan has a 94 247Sports rating as a transfer. The highest rated returning WR for Arizona in 2026 is Mizell at 91.06 by 247Sports.

In addition to Hutson, Whatley and Wysong, Arizona lost WRs Rex Haynes, Devin Hyatt and Jeremiah Patterson to the portal. The Transfer Portal opened on January 2 and will remain open through January 16. Transfers can decide on their next program after January 16.