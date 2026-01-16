Arizona continues rebuilding secondary with former Oregon S Daylen Austin

Former Oregon safety Daylen Austin is the latest transfer defensive back addition to the 2026 Arizona roster. Austin is the 20th transfer and the sixth defensive back added through the portal to the 2026 Arizona roster

Austin played in 27 games with 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and three pass breakups in the past two seasons. At 6'1 and 200 pounds, Austin provides Arizona with excellent length and size in the secondary.

Austin is the 282nd-ranked transfer and 20th CB in the 2026 247Sports portal rankings. As a high school prospect, Austin was four stars and 121st overall, the 12th CB and 10th player in California in the 2023 class, 247Sports composite rankings out of legendary Long Beach Poly.

Austin was able to redshirt as a true freshman in 2023, playing in three games with three tackles and three passes defended. Because of the redshirt season, Austin will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Arizona has signed Oregon cornerback transfer Daylen Austin, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Former Class of 2023 top-120 overall recruit who had ranked as one of the top uncommitted cornerbacks in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/l3Y3jvBLBn — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 16, 2026

Rebuilding the Arizona secondary

Cornerbacks Dwight Bootle III from Charlotte and Tyrese Boss from Wyoming and safeties Cam Chapa from Northern Colorado, Malcolm Hartzog from Nebraska, and Lee Molette III from Connecticut transferred to Arizona during the 2026 portal cycle to join the rebuilt secondary.

Austin played 148 defensive snaps during the 2025 season with an overall grade of 70.9 from Pro Football Focus. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Austin played 252 snaps, with 70 on defense and 182 on special teams.

Arizona gains an experienced defensive back who should fit perfectly in the hybrid safety position that defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales utilizes. Austin's length and size, with his experience playing CB, should fit in perfectly for Austin.

Austin has an 87.0 247Sports grade as a transfer, but was 94.45 as a high school prospect. Austin would have been the third-highest rated player and second on defense and in the secondary on the 2025 Arizona roster.