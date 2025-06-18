Arizona continues hot recruiting with OT Nathan Allen commitment

Arizona received its 13th commit in the 2026 class and sixth since June 15 with a pledge from interior offensive lineman Nathan Allen. Allen chose Arizona over California, UC Davis and Utah State, per GoAZCats.Com. Allen is the fifth 2026 prospect to commit to Arizona after taking his official visit the weekend of June 14.

Allen does not have a ranking in the 2026 class. Arizona now has commitments from three OL, with tackle Malachi Joyner and IOL Michael Langi preceding Allen as pledges in the 2026 class. As an unranked prospect, Allen is likely a long-term developmental player for Arizona.

Carlsbad finished 8-4 in 2024 and averaged 28.2 points per game. Allen was listed on the 2024 roster at 6'5 and 250 pounds, so he is still developing physically. Once he gets in a college strength and conditioning program, Allen should continue to build muscle mass to his frame.

Arizona will have to replace four projected senior starters and six of the top 10 OL from the 2025 roster. Expect Brennan and OL coach Josh Oglesby to continue focusing on the OL in the 2026 class and through the transfer portal next winter.

Blessed to say that I have committed to the University of Arizona! Bear down!!🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/DQsIYkcpAS — Nathan Allen (@NathanAllen74) June 18, 2025

Arizona signed OTs Louis Apka and Jaxon Griffin and IOL Javian Goo, Peter Langi (brother of Michael), Sione Tohi and Losipini Tupou in the 2025 class. The Wildcats also brought in three OTs and three IOL as transfers during the 2025 portal cycle.

The development of Allen and the rest of the Arizona OL is critical for the future of the program. Arizona was 62nd nationally, allowing 5.42 tackles for loss per game in 2024, tied for 91st allowing 2.33 sacks per game and 97th averaging 3.82 rushing yards per game.

Allen provides Arizona good length on the OL. Arizona has eight OL on its 2025 roster who are at least 6'5. Allen should fit into what Brennan and Oglesby want in their OL. The 2026 Arizona class is currently 62nd nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings.