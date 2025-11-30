Arizona continues its ascension in the ESPN Football Power Index

Arizona continued its ascension in the ESPN Football Power Index after a 23-7 win at Arizona State on Friday night. The Wildcats moved up four spots to 27th in the ESPN FPI following the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday night.

Arizona is likely to be ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls when they are released on Sunday. Arizona made its first appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings of the Brent Brennan era last week at 25.

Arizona is 28th in strength of record, has the 61st strength of schedule, is 28th in game control and 26th in average in-game win probability. The Wildcats dominated the second half in each of its past two games.

Arizona outscored Baylor 27-0 and out-gained the Bears 200-135 in the second half of a 41-17 win on November 22. Arizona outscored Arizona State 20-0 and out-gained the Sun Devils 210-96 in the second half on Friday night.

NEW: Updated ESPN FPI after week 14 of the College Football season📈📉https://t.co/MJ37mYyYX5 pic.twitter.com/IIZufDwfQq — On3 (@On3sports) November 30, 2025

How ESPN FPI breaks down Arizona units

Arizona is 28th in strength of record, 61st in strength of schedule, 28th in game control and 26th in average in-game win probability. The Wildcats rank 22nd in overall efficiency, 29th in offensive efficiency and 123rd in special teams efficiency.

Arizona is 25th in SP+ overall, 26th in offense, 24th in defense and 114th in special teams. The 25th rating in SP+ for Arizona remains the same as last week. The Wildcats are one of the hottest teams nationally with five consecutive wins.

After a pair of one-score wins over Kansas and at Cincinnati, Arizona won easily against Baylor and Arizona State. Arizona is 20th nationally, outscoring its opponents by 10.8 points per game. The Wildcats enter their bowl game with an opportunity to win 10 games for the fifth time in program history.