Arizona continues rising in Week 12 ESPN Football Power Index

Arizona moved up two spots to 43rd in the ESPN Football Power Index after its 24-20 comeback win over Kansas on Saturday. The Wildcats earned their sixth 2025 win to become bowl eligible in their second season under head coach Brent Brennan.

Arizona is now 6-3 with the win over Kansas. The ESPN FPI projects Arizona to finish with 7.4 wins and 4.6 losses in its simulations. That is an improvement from seven wins and five losses last week. Arizona has made significant improvements in 2025 after finishing 80th in the 2024 ESPN FPI.

Arizona is 43rd in strength of record, 70th in strength of schedule, 45th in remaining SOS, 30th in game control and 24th in average in-game win probability. The Wildcats moved up five spots in strength of record but dropped in GC and average in-game win probability.

Arizona is 31st in overall and offensive efficiency, 34th in defensive efficiency and 125th in special teams efficiency. The Wildcats dropped in overall, offensive and defensive efficiency from week 11 but improved in special teams in the week 12 FPI.

Updated ESPN FPI Strength of Record Rankings:



7. Oregon

8. BYU

15. USC

19. Utah

23. ASU

32. Washington

43. Arizona

49. UNLV

52. New Mexico

53. Boise St

57. SDSU

64. Fresno St

69. Hawaii

70. Cal

74. Utah St

78. WSU

80. UCLA

92. Stanford

93. Colorado

102. Wyoming

Arizona is ninth in the ESPN FPI among Big XII teams. Utah is ninth in the ESPN FPI to lead all Big XII teams. Arizona has not defeated any of the teams ranked ahead of them in the ESPN FPI. Cincinnati is 34th, Baylor 48th and ASU 42nd in the ESPN FPI as the final three 2025 Arizona opponents.

BYU is 17th in the ESPN FPI, Iowa State 37th and Houston 54th among the teams that have defeated Arizona in 2025. Arizona has responded with wins over Colorado and Kansas after losing to BYU and Houston on the last play of the game in consecutive weeks. Arizona needs one more win to secure that they will have a winning season in 2025.